” WHO Chief “Goes Isolation After Tested Positive For Coronavirus!!!

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was in self-isolation after someone he had been in touch with tested positive for coronavirus. Tedros Adhanom emphasized that he had no symptoms of the Covid-19 infection. Tedros Adhanom said that he has been recognized as a contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and that he was under self-quarantine.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet. Tedros has been at the fore of the United Nations health agency’s struggles to fight the pandemic since it was reported in China.

The WHO chief stressed on Twitter that “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance”. “This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he said. The 55-year-old former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs has for months repeated that each person has a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus.

My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

The WHO advises all individuals to be careful about hand-washing, wearing masks, and keeping a distance, while it calls on management at various levels to work to find, isolate, test, and care for cases, then delineate and quarantine their contacts. His statements came as there is growing anger and exasperation over new coronavirus restrictions as several European nations curled back the clocks to the spring with fresh lockdowns and regulations strived at halting galloping diseases and deaths.

Geneva declared a fresh state of emergency on Sunday and said it would go further Swiss national measures and shut down all bars, restaurants, and non-essential shops. Authorities in the region of some 500,000 people said the new measures were required due to increasing cases with more than 1,000 positive daily tests in recent days and also ballooning numbers of Covid-19 patients in Geneva hospitals and emergency care units. The health situation is also deteriorating in the United States, which under President Donald Trump has become one of the most powerful critics of WHO and its leader over the Covid-19 response.