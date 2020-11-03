Why ‘Burger King’ Asks People To Buy Food From “KFC & McDonald’s” ???

Between the coronavirus pandemic, many food businesses have taken a huge crash. During this time, one food chain’s post is going viral for a very unusual reason.

Burger King recently left their fans surprised when they asked customers to order from McDonald’s or any other food joint so that restaurants employing thousands of employees can get support in these skeptical times. This came as a shock as Burger King and McDonald’s often criticize each other on social media platforms. The UK branch of the food chain posted a note on their Twitter account insisting people also buy food from “KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Leon or any of the other autonomous food outlet” as numerous jobs rely on it.

They wrote a heartwarming note which read, “Order from McDonald’s. We never thought we’d be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we’d be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Leon… or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast).”

They added that they never thought they would be asking their customers to do this, but people need support right now. “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway, or drive-thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take care, Team Burger King UK (sic),” Burger King added.

Earlier, McDonald’s had also tweeted to its customers trolling them for not questioning how they are doing and for only enquiring about items on the menu. They tweeted, “it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account”.”After Burger King posted the note, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 113.7k likes and over 26.6k replies.

