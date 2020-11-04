50% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Discount on traffic fines has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced this. RTA has announced range of discounts on traffic violations. The scheme was launched considering the coronavirus situation in the country

The traffic fine discount schemes announced by RTA :

– A 50% discount on RTA violations from 1/1/2020 until the end of the year for violations issued before 11/1/2020.

– A 25% discount on rental fees for taxi plate numbers, starting from 1/7/2020 until the end of the year.

– An exemption of limousine companies (Sharjah Transport Solutions LLC, Bee’ah, Limousine Company) from trip fees for 2020.

– An exemption of taxi vehicles and the operator of the public transport network from the following fees as of 7/1/2020 until the end of the year: – Fees for quality control services for taxis and operator of transportation networks.

– Operating fees at Sharjah Airport.

– Rental fees for the bus stop to the operator of the public transport network and charges of concession fees.

– Cancelling RTA violations before 2015.