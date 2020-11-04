A big boost for Indian defense; advanced version of Pinaka missile was successfully test-fired

India was successfully test-fired DRDO-developed Pinaka from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. It is the advanced version of the missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to increase its striking capability and precision. A total of 6 rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives. An enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production.

Pinaka MBRS comprises a free-flight artillery rocket having a maximum range of 38 km with different types of warhead and fuses, a multi-tube launcher vehicle, a replenishment-cum-loader vehicle, a replenishment vehicle, and a command post vehicle. There are two pods containing 6 rockets each, capable of firing in salvo mode within 48 seconds. In light of the requirement of the Army for a free flight rocket with an enhanced range, ARDE has successfully developed the Pinaka Mk-II rocket with a 60 km range. The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length. The design and development have been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely Armament Research and Development Establishment, ARDE, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, HEMRL.