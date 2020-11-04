Civic Polls: BJP wins 2 municipal corporations

BJP has got clear majority in two municipal corporations in Rajasthan. BJP has won Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South municipal corporations. The ruling Congress party has won 2 municipal corporations. Congress party has won Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations. Meanwhile in 2 other municipal corporations, both the parties did not get clear majority as independent candidates has won most the wards.

BJP has won 88 wards in Jaipur Greater and 43 wards in Jodhpur South respectively. Congress got only 49 wards in Jaipur Greater. In Jodhpur South, Congress won only 29 wards.

The Congress got a clear majority in the Jodhpur North and the Kota North municipal corporations by winning in 53 and 47 wards respectively, against 19 and 14 wards won by the BJP.

The Rajasthan government has divided the municipal corporations in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur to form 6 new municipal corporations. The newly formed municipal corporations are the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Kota North Municipal Corporation and Kota South Municipal Corporation.