China demolishes domes, minarets of mosques, ban visitors

China is known for persecution against Muslims living in the country. News about Chinese authorities atrocities against Muslim minority living in the country is not a new one. Now in a move to reduce the influence of Islamic culture and traditions in Muslims living in the country, China has now removed domes, minarets and Arabic scripts from mosques across the country.

As per reports, China has transformed a old mosque in Yinchuan – the capital of Ningxia province. The Chinese authorities had pulled down the dome, golden Islamic-style filigree, decorative arches, and Arabic script in the mosque. The mosque has been subsequently converted into a grey rectangular facility.

TripAdvisor suggested the Nanguan Mosque in #Yinchuan well worth a visit. Only this is what it looks like now, after ‘renovations’. Domes, minarets, all gone. No visitors allowed either, of course. So depressing. pic.twitter.com/WSXaAFclHX — Christina Scott (@CScottFCDO) October 18, 2020

The mosque was built during the late Ming dynasty (1368-1644), and was later restored in 1981. It is one of the most revered Mosques for Muslims in the region. Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is the home to the largest community of Hui Muslims in China. In the last two years, numerous mosques have lost their domes and minarets.

Earlier international media reported that China has built a public toilet on the site of Tokul mosque in Suntagh village of Atush city in Xinjiang province after demolishing it .