“Cookie poll”; Donald Trump defeated Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden

Montgomery: Donald Trump has defeated Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden by a mile. No, we are not talking about the ongoing US elections 2020 but a “cookie poll” organized at a bakery in Alabama’s Montgomery county. Donald Trump is winning the cookie poll having sold 27,093 cookies while only 5,114 cookies have been sold in support of his rival Joe Biden. The Lochel’s Bakery located in Montgomery’s Hatboro area maintains it tries to be fair in the cookie poll, which it has been organizing before every US election for the past 12 years.

Kathleen Lochel, the owner of the bakery, said, “We only sell both at the same time. We will not sell just one out there. We don’t think it’s fair to either candidate if there’s just one out there. Plus, we don’t want people to think we’re endorsing one candidate,” she added. This is the fourth such poll the bakery has conducted before the US elections. And curiously, the cookie poll results of the previous three times have correctly predicted the presidential elections. The cookies are iced and decorated with an edible image with the candidate’s name and 2020 on it. Each cookie costs $4.49. For each cookie sold, the staff marks it on a board, and in the current polls, Trump has sold over 22,000 more cookies than Joe Biden.