ED sent a notice to CM’S additional private secretary related to the Gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The notice is to appear at the office in Kochi on Friday. The notice was issued to inquire into matters related to IT projects. The notice is based on Shiva Shankar’s statement. In addition to the Life Mission project overseen by Shivshankar when he was the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Enforcement is looking into four other major projects. The ED is looking into K-Phone, Kochi Smart City, Torres Town in Technopark, and e-mobility projects. P. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director, Enforcement Directorate, had submitted a letter requesting the documents. Under the guise of projects, it is being investigated whether there have been any black money transactions or real estate commission transactions.