Enforcement Directorate officials at CPM secretary Kodiyeri’s house for raid

The Enforcement Directorate officials has reached the house of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to conduct raid. A team of 8 ED officials along with CRPF and Karnataka police has reached the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh is under the custody of ED in a Bangalore drug case. The house in the name of Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested On October 29 under the charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was arrested after Anoop Mohammed, a prime accused in the drug case gave statement against him.

The NCB had arrested M Anoop, Anikha D, R Ravindran and had said it seized 145 ecstasy or MDMA pills and over Rs 2.20 lakh cash from a hotel apartment.