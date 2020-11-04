Football legend Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery

International football legend Diego Maradona has underwent successful brain surgery. The brain surgery was done to remove a blood clot. The surgery was done on on Tuesday night at Ipensa clinic in La Plata in Buenos Aires. The Argentinian footballer was admitted at the hospital on Monday after feeling unwell.

Maradona was taken into hospital in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems linked to cocaine use. He later underwent drug rehabilitation in Cuba and Argentina before a stomach-stapling operation in 2005 helped him lose weight. He was also admitted to hospital in January 2019 with internal bleeding in the stomach.

At present Maradona is the coach of local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.