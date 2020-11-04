‘Malabar Exercise’: Navies of India, Japan, Australia and US starts joint exercise

The joint exercise of navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US has began. The exercise named ‘Malabar Exercise’ will be held at the eastern Indian Ocean. The exercise has got significance amid heightened tensions with China.

The first phase of the exercise to commence off Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal is between Nov 3-6 which will involve the Indian Navy; Royal Australian Navy (RAN); Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and United States Navy (USN).

The second phase will be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November.

The Malabar series of maritime drill started as bilateral in 1992 with just the Indian Navy and the US Navy. The Japanese Navy joined these drills in 2015, and now in 2020 the Australian Navy will be joining in the drill.