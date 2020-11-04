Sale and use of firecrackers banned

Another state government in the country has banned the sale and use of firecrackers. The sale and use of firecrackers across the state from November 10 to 30 has been banned by the government.

Odisha state government has announced this decision. The decision was taken considering the consequences of burning firecrackers amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation .

Also Read: State government declares sale, possession of imported firecrackers as illegal

“It is generally observed that elderly persons, children, persons with comorbidities and others develop respiratory problems during winter. Further, air pollution, a higher concentration of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) in the air aggravates respiratory problems. It is a well-known fact that burning firecrackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc, which have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups. Such pollutants can further aggravate the health conditions of Covid-19 positive persons besides persons staying in home isolation”, said the order issued by Odisha government said.

Earlier, Rajasthan and Haryana had banned the sale and use of firecrackers.