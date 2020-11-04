US Election Polls outcome unlikely to affect India-US relations

The result of the American presidential election is unlikely to influence India’s relationship with the US as it’s based mostly on bipartisan assist, overseas secretary Harsh Shringla has stated. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has made it “very clear that he values a powerful India-US strategic partnership”, and that is widespread to each Biden and US President Donald Trump, Shringla stated in an interview with DW Information channel. “Our relationships with the US are actually based mostly on bipartisan assist, you see it in Congress, you see it on the public ranges. We do consider that we’ve got solid a relationship that right now has withstood the take a look at of time, could be very complete and multi-faceted,” he stated.

“We did not solely share the identical values and rules however we even have the identical strategic imaginative and prescient in what might be bilateral, regional or multilateral relations,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with Trump “have been particularly”, he stated, noting that Modi’s “relationship with [former President Barack] Obama was additionally very particular”. Requested concerning the border standoff with China within the Ladakh sector of the Line of Precise Management (LAC), Shringla replied, “Clearly there we consider that the state of affairs has concerned some degree of degradation…it has contributed to deterioration when it comes to the ties between our two international locations due to the bizarre step of China to hunt to unilaterally alter the established order.”