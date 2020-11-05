1 dead, several missing as boat laden with over 50 people capsizes in river

In a tragic incident, i person has died and several others were gone missing as a boat capsized in river. The boat with more than 50 passengers onboard has capsized at Tintanga Diara in Navagachia in Bhagalpur district in Bihar on Thursday. 10 people were escaped as they swam out.

The boat was crossing River Ganga. The people in the boat were going for farming. Local administration and residents rushed to help in rescue operations. A body has also been recovered.