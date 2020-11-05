12 including 5 women killed in fire accident in godown

In a tragic incident, at least 12 people including 5 women were killed and 14 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a godown. The fire broke out at a godown in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday.

The godown building was collapsed in the fire and blast. Several nearby godowns of cutting and packing materials of textiles collapsed following the fire and blast.

The fire was brought under control by more than 20 firefighters. The Army had also joined the rescue operation.

Gujarat Government has ordered an inquiry in this fire incident. Meanwhile , the police and Forensic Science teams also rushed to the spot and started investigation.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.