2020 Election Odds and Predictions: Biden hopeful to win Wisconsin and Michigan.

As per vote count, Joe Biden is the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan. He captures 26 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second term.

Biden’s victory in two states that were major part of Mr. Trump’s coalition in 2016 significantly limits the president’s pathways to re-election. Biden currently leads with 20,510 votes in Wisconsin and a lead of roughly 61,000 votes in Michigan.

Even before news organizations began projecting Biden to win Wisconsin yesterday afternoon, Bill Stepien, the president’s campaign manager, said the campaign would “immediately” seek a recount, which is permitted in Wisconsin when the margin of victory is less than 1 percentage point.

Stepien said the campaign also moved for a legal action in Michigan court to stop officials from counting ballots there, saying campaign observers have been denied proper access to vote-tallying location. Biden maintains his roughly 51% to 48% lead over Trump, even this may lead to coalition of Trump.