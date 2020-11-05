‘Big Challenge to China’: India successfully test-fired Pinaka rocket system: Watch it here

India has successfully test-fired the extended range version of indigenously-developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system. The rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The new updated Pinaka will replace existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets.

The new updated version of the Pinaka rocket has a range of over 75 km. A Pinaka MBRL system has 12 rocket tubes mounted on a Tatra vehicle. In salvo mode, rockets can be fired from these tubes less than four seconds apart. Six Pinaka launchers, called a battery, can fire 72 rockets in 44 seconds.

The Pinaka MBRL system was developed by the DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment. It is built by Larsen & Toubro Defence and Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division.

“The enhanced Pinaka has been developed to counter the People’s Liberation Army threat in East Ladakh with the Chinese deploying large number of rocket regiments in support of artillery guns. The rocket regiments are central to Chinese war fighting for saturation bombardment of the targets. The enhanced Pinaka and guided Pinaka have both been cleared for deployment on the borders,” said a senior DRDO official.