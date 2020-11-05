BSF unearths tunnel along India- Pakistan border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has unearthed a tunnel like structure along the India- Pakistan international border in jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel has been found in the Sambha sector of Jammu.

A team of senior BSF officials had arrived the spot. The BSF is now assessing if it is a tunnel dug for infiltration.

Also Read: India successfully test-fired Pinaka rocket system

Earlier in August, the BSF had unearthed a similar tunnel in the same area. The BSF has found 8-10 plastic sandbags with ‘Pakistani markings’ stuffed in the tunnel’s mouth. Tunnels have been detected by the BSF along the Jammu border front in the past too and security agencies have reported their misuse for crossing over of terrorists, and smuggling of arms and narcotics.