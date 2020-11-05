‘Happy and good news’ for all Indians: Covid vaccine made in India will be launched by this month

Giving a big relief to Indians, an Indian company has announced about the launching of their vaccine for coronavirus infection. The vaccine developed by an Indian company in association with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is at the final trials and will be launched months earlier than expected.

COVAXIN, developed by Indian company Bharat Botech will be launched by February 2021. The project is supported by the Indian government. The last stage trials of COVXIN had began this month. It has been proved safe and effective in treating the Covid-19.

“The vaccine has shown good efficacy. It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available”, said Rajni Kant a scientist in the Covid-19 task force formed by ICMR.

“It has shown safety and efficacy in the phase 1 and 2 trials and in the animal studies – so it is safe but you can`t be 100% sure unless the phase 3 trials are over,” Rajni Kant added.