“I hear the sound of Victory”; Bizzare prayer meet arranged by Trump’s spiritual advisor makes netizens confused[Watch]

The US Presidential election is still underway, even after over 24 hours of counting votes. Biden has expressed confidence that he will win the election and has enough states in the bag to reach the magic number of 270 electoral votes. His statement came as he was projected to win the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, taking his tally to 253. He also holds narrow leads in swing states of Nevada and Arizona, while President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Bringing out all guns, Trump’s campaign team issuing states for “still counting votes.” And they’re also trying to play the hand of God.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

A video of presidential spiritual advisor Paula White leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection went viral. In the video, White can be heard saying, “I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!” She added that “Angels are being dispatched right now.” And then it got a little bizarre. “Angels have been dispatched from Africa right now. They’re coming here, in the name of Jesus.” She continues her chant in Latin and repeats “I hear the sound of victory” several times in the video. She also may have also called the Democrats “demonic confederacies.” The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to stop vote counting in Georgia, a campaign official said. It is unclear whether the suit will be successful