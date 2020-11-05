“India wants peace, but …” Rajnath Singh clarified his stance against China

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is a country that wants peace but will not allow anyone to question India’s sovereignty. He also said that bias on the border and attacks would not be tolerated. He was speaking at a virtual seminar organized by the National Defense College.

The defense minister made this stance ahead of the eighth core commando – level talks between India and China on Friday. He added that India’s policy is to be self-sufficient in the production of defense equipment. Rajnath Singh said India was always trying to increase its military capabilities. India wants to resolve differences through peaceful dialogue. He said the country was committed to abiding by peace agreements on the border.