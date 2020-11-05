Indian Rafale jets to equip Hammer stand-off weapon for multi-target attack and for zero maintenance. Know more

France has agreed to equip Indian Rafale fighters with air-to-surface Hammer all-weather good weapons other than air-to-air MICA, METEOR missiles, and air-to-ground SCALP stand-off weapon. The Hammer is a fireplace and neglect weapon that may be launched from a really quick vary to a really lengthy vary of 70 kilometers without the availability of GPS and has excessive resistance to jamming and goal location errors. Hammer’s contract was signed between the 2 governments in September 2020 and the weapons in massive numbers shall be delivered to the Golden Arrows Squadron of Indian Air Force station in Ambala by the top of this month.

The defense cooperation between India and France is such that usually the Hammer weapon would have been delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 12 months however the French air power has determined to half with restricted weapons from their stock to cater to New Delhi’s pressing requirement. The Rafale fighter is on the frontline of the IAF, which is at the moment on an excessive state of alert due to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aggression at 4 factors alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The second batch of three Rafale fighters flew from Bordeaux’s final night time utilizing air-to-air refuellers and joined the Ambala squadron right now. The Hammer weapon can be utilized for multi-target assault and has zero upkeep due to decreased life cycle value. With information hyperlink functionality, the weapon is conscious of the hostile surroundings and has full flexibility to strike on the goal. In addition to using a devoted warhead and an airburst capability, the angle of impression will be arranged until a full vertical dive for max destruction.