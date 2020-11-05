IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to take on Delhi Capitals in first qualifier: Possible XI

In cricket, the Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be held at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7.30 pm.

The winners of the match will go to final, while the losers will have a chance to redeem themselves in the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians had 16 points from 12 matches. They had won 8 matches and lost 4. Mumbai Indians is at the top of the point table. Delhi Capitals placed in the 3rd position in the point table with 14 points from 12 matches. They had won 7 matches and lost 5.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians were consistent through the 2020 edition of IPL. Also Mumbai Indians had won four of their last five playoff games.

Delhi Capitals had won only one from their six playoff matches. Delhi Capitals had till now never reached the final of IPL.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI:

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI:

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Tushar Deshpande