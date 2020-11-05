“It’s A Political Move By The BJP Targeting The CPM” ; Kerala CM’s Additional Chief Secretary Summoned By ED !!!

Thiruvananthapuram: After the arrest of M Shivshankar, the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to detain CM Raveendran, the additional private secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left the CPM leadership in the state confused as the party has proclaimed that the center is using the agencies to prosecute top leaders to fulfill their political agenda.

A close ally of Pinarayi Vijayan, Raveendran has exerted great influence in the CMO. During the 2006-11 V S Achuthanandan government’s term, he was part of the then Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s office. Later during the last UDF government’s period, he was also part of the Opposition leader’s office.

The CPM opined that the raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri was a politically generated action and that the Enforcement Directorate officials disregarded human rights. The statement was made by the available secretariat meeting held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. However, the party would not change its view to not interfere in the case. The family of Bineesh Kodiyeri will take legal move against this, a senior leader from CPM told. Meanwhile, the ED executed raids at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri and his associates between resistance from the family members who opposed the formalities of the raid. Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife Renita stated that the officials are trying to manipulate the investigation by ‘planting’ proof.

“Bineesh is neither a don nor a boss. He is the father of my two children. Bineesh has very few friends and the rest are cooked up stories. The ED officials say that hey found a credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed during the raids and compelled to sign on it. But they intentionally placed it here and I didn’t sign it at all,” said Bineesh’s wife Renita.

“It’s a political move by the BJP targeting the CPM and the only Left government in the country. They have been trying to target the Left in connection with the gold smuggling case. With this move, they can call CPM leaders for interrogation or even raid their houses. In such a condition, there’s no point harping about morality. The party understands that such issues should be politically defended,” said polit bureau member M A Baby. Meanwhile, the opposition parties, the Congress and the BJP have commenced massive protests outside the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.