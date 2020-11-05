Karolina Pliskova splits with coach Vallverdu ahead of new Tennis season…

Former world number one player Karolina Pliskova has split with coach Daniel Vallverdu after her 2020 season came to an end. Karolina Pliskova had appointed Danial Vallverdu and Olga Savchuk to her coaching team in November 2019. But did not enjoy much success this season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously Pliskova has been coached by Jiri Vanek, David Kotyza, Tomas Krupa and Rennae Stubbs.

She tweeted “Due to the reduced number of WTA tournaments by the end of the year, the tournament in Ostrava was my last in the season.” She also added that she would soon begin the preparation for the upcoming seasons.

“Unfortunately, due to time commitments, my coach Daniel Vallverdu and I have mutually agreed to no longer work together. I’d like to thank Dani for the work and the time we’ve spent together.” Vallverdu also works with Swiss Stan Wawrinka.