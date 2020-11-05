‘Kicked me in crotch, broke my phone’; A cross-dresser and three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a transgender

Pune: A cross-dresser and three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old transgender and damaging her belongings in Pune. Mehek works at National AIDS Research Institute in Pune. She, three months back, underwent sex reassignment surgery. In her complaint to the police, she stated that her friend, who is a cross-dresser, asked her to meet up on Tuesday. Initially, she refused but later agreed. When she arrived at the meeting venue, three other men were already present there with her cross-dresser friend. The four allegedly hurled verbal abuses at her and kicked her in her private parts. They also damaged her phone and vehicle, she said, adding that she was assaulted because she was not spending enough time with the accused.

“They kicked me in the crotch, vandalized my vehicle, and broke my phone. One of them is a friend, who cross-dresses, called me and asked me if I wanted to hang out. I resisted but eventually went to meet her but she was present with these other men who beat me up and verbally abused me,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted the 23-year-old victim as saying. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), the report stated.