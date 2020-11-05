“No Firecrackers For Diwali” ; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Beforehand of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared the imposition of a prohibition on firecrackers in a step to protect the health of people between the air pollution crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

The judgment was taken after the Chief Minister examined Delhi’s COVID-19 situation with the chief secretary, health officials, and all-district magistrates. He analyzed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the high air pollution level in Delhi-NCR. Besides prohibiting firecrackers, the Delhi government has also decided to access up medical infrastructure, the CM said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.”

The CM, earlier in the day, had requested Delhi residents to not burn crackers this Diwali. He said, “If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families.”This comes a day after, the National Green Tribunal sent out notices to 23 states and Union Territories regarding the banning of firecrackers for a specified period in November in the interest of the public health and environment. The NGT has noted expert views on a nexus of air pollution with COVID-19 and with increased air pollution.

“There are reports in the public domain that air quality of Delhi is deteriorating and further deterioration may give rise to an increase in COVID cases,” the NGT had said,” pollution watchdog had stated.