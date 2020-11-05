Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami sent to judicial custody in suicide abetment case

Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic TV was sent to judicial custody by a court. The senior journalist was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Mumbai in 2018 suicide abetment case.

The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai police has arrested Goswami on Wednesday from his residence in Mumbai.

Also Read: “How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle?”

The Mumbai police has arrested him in relation with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Naik, then managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, and his mother allegedly committed suicide in May 2018 at their farmhouse in Alibaug.

Naik in a suicide note has accused that Goswami and the other two persons – Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda – owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore.

The Maharashtra police had earlier in 2019 closed the case. But the case was reopened as Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a re-investigation on the basis of a fresh complaint by Naik’s daughter, Adnya.