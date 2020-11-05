Student said that he can’t, ‘You can’ said the master… What happened even shocked Rock….

You can do anything if you do it wholeheartedly. This was said by Dwayne Johnson, also known as Rock. He said this while sharing a video of a karate class on Instagram. The main characters in the video is a teacher and a student.
The story is set in a karate class by Eric Giannini. The student cries as he can’t break the card board in Eric’s hand. He and the rest of the class encourage the child as much as possible. Despite failing several times, Eric says, ‘It doesn’t matter, you can do it, kick hard.’
View this post on Instagram
I love every single thing about this video – a moment that changed this little boy’s life forever. ????? From his first attempt to his last, you can literally see the psychological shift in this little boy’s mindset. Sensei @gianinibjjstallion never took his eyes off the boy and made sure the boy heard every word he was telling him. Then this entire dojo of kids chanting, “beat it” to support and lift his spirits. But here’s the best thing about all of this – with all this beautiful support and love surrounding him – the final decision to break the board, came from the little boy. He decided it was time – and he did it. I don’t know who you are son, but I sure am proud of you too. Goes to show to show you can do anything, when you put your mind to it. I’m so pumped after watching this, I’m going in for workout #2 and when I’m done I’m gonna attempt to put my foot thru an oak tree??? Then I’ll be calling 911 ? #greatjobkid ??
In the end, the child succeeds in his endeavor. The video also shows people around him praising him. Dwayne Johnson notes in the video that you can see the changes in the child’s mind from beginning to end.
“I do not know who you are, but I will always be proud of you,” Dwayne said in a note with the video.
Post Your Comments