Student said that he can’t, ‘You can’ said the master… What happened even shocked Rock….

You can do anything if you do it wholeheartedly. This was said by Dwayne Johnson, also known as Rock. He said this while sharing a video of a karate class on Instagram. The main characters in the video is a teacher and a student.

The story is set in a karate class by Eric Giannini. The student cries as he can’t break the card board in Eric’s hand. He and the rest of the class encourage the child as much as possible. Despite failing several times, Eric says, ‘It doesn’t matter, you can do it, kick hard.’

In the end, the child succeeds in his endeavor. The video also shows people around him praising him. Dwayne Johnson notes in the video that you can see the changes in the child’s mind from beginning to end.

“I do not know who you are, but I will always be proud of you,” Dwayne said in a note with the video.