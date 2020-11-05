The global stakes of US election 2020; Jack Nicklaus endorses Donald Trump

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has endorsed President Donald Trump for another term less than a week before Election Day. “The Golden Bear,” considered one of golf’s icons, posted a statement of his support for the president yesterday on Twitter.

Nicklaus, who recovered from COVID-19 months ago, wasn’t specific in his statement about which of the president’s policies he supports. The two have been friends, played golf together and share business connections like Trump’s Nicklaus-designed New York course in the Bronx.

Nicklaus has played golf with Trump in the past and told that the President “plays a little bit like I do — he doesn’t really ever finish many holes, but he can hit the ball and he goes out and plays and he just enjoys it.”

He said earlier this year that he and his wife had both tested positive for Covid-19 in March but were “very, very fortunate” that he had a sore throat and a cough and his wife Barbara was asymptomatic. In a social media post, the 18-time major winner and arguably the greatest golfer of all time wrote that Trump’s “love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear” during the President’s first term.