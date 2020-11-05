The simplicity in sight is not there in the price; Kareena’s shoes go viral….

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has never compromised on fashion during her pregnancy. The actress was also active on the fashion ramps and photoshoots during Timur’s pregnancy. The actress is now going to be a second mother and is more active than ever. Kareena is an amazing image of maternity fashion. Pictures of Kareena posing for a Halloween party are now going viral.

Kareena arrived at the party wearing a beautiful gray tunic dress. Kareena’s simple look was enhanced by the fact that she had no jewelry and no makeup. But the eyes of the audience were not on the star’s dress but on her shoes. The yellow shoe went viral.

This shoe that looks like a coconut leaf tatch belongs to the famous Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The shoel is a bit heroic in price though it is more simple in appearance. These Lido sandals are priced at US $ 1430. That is Rs 1,06,027. Many people are commenting under the picture that if they had this rupee, they would have gone on a rampage.

Kareena is a star who never loses her flair when it comes to shoes. Recently, pictures of Kareena wearing Alexander Wang Heels worth Rs 1.5 lakh went viral. A picture of a neon green loafers was also released. Their price was around one lakh.