UAE royal family member passes away

A member of UAE royal family has passed away on Thursday morning. Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan has passed away.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the President of UAE has mourned the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed condolences on the death. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also prayed the Almighty to grant her the mercy and dwell in her spaciousness and to inspire her family, her relatives, and the Al Nahyan family, the grace of patience and solace.