US registered more than 100,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day…

As per reports, the proportion of tests coming back positive has reached over 50% in South Dakota and Iowa and Wyoming has seen the rates remain above 40%. Texas also recorded more than 9,000 new in the last 25-hours which is the steepest increase in the 90 days. Texas has recorded 18,000 deaths so far. The US has recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

For the first time new cases of virus spreading are reporting in a fast clip. The U.S. reported 88,521 new corona virus cases, a record for one day. Experts say these numbers don’t give the whole picture because many cases including mild or asymptomatic infections have not been diagnosed.

In an effort to prevent the virus spread, state and local authorities throughout the country have moved to limit large gatherings, close non-essential businesses and ordered residents to stay in their homes, triggering a near-total national shutdown. In many places, the conversations are proceeding to when these communities can reopen. Those benchmarks is for states to have a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period,” and it’s clear many states aren’t there yet.