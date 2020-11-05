Want to get rid of oily skin; use these homemade face packs….

Oily skin can have serious psychological consequences, such as acne, pimples and dark circles. No matter how hard you try, you will not be able to avoid the oil that accumulates on your face. Oily skin can be a big hassle when dressing for a good party.

No matter how much makeup you put on your face, it will stay oily. Beauty treatments to solve skin problems are will make your pocket empty. Homemade face packs can be used to brighten oily skin and reduce skin problems.

1. Chana powder tomatoes pack

Chana flour – a tablespoon

Tomato- half

Aloe vera gel – a tablespoon

Mix all the ingredients together and make a thick paste. Apply on neck and face and rinse off with clean water after 10 minutes. Chana flour, tomato and aloe vera can enhance skin radiance and dark circles.

2. Turmeric- Chana flour facepack

Chana flour – a tablespoon

Turmeric – half a teaspoon

Baking soda – half a teaspoon

A little water

Mix everything and make a paste. Apply on face and rinse off after 10 minutes. Some people may be allergic to baking soda. All you have to do is add the rest of the ingredients and apply it in the form of a paste. This pack is good for reducing acne.