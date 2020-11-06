Amazon to invest Rs 20,761 crore in Telangana. Know more

New Delhi: To set up multiple data centers in Telangana, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest $2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in the state. It’s the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of Telangana. Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid-2022.”

AWS is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in the state. AZs consist of multiple data centers in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another. The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier this year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, the statement noted.. Globally, AWS has 77 AZs across 24 infrastructure regions with announced plans to launch 15 more AZs and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland. This segment is poised for stronger growth in the coming years, driven by data localization requirements in various sectors including financial services. AWS competes with global giants like Microsoft and Google in the data infrastructure space.