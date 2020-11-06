DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Donald Trump failed to handle Covid, but Narendra Modi saved India’: BJP President JP Nadda

Nov 6, 2020, 07:27 am IST

BJP national president JP Nadda has claimed that India has been saved from Covid-19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s timely decisions  while US President Donald Trump failed to handle the pandemic. BJP president said this while addressing an election rally in Bihar.

“The results of the US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly. But Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decisions”, said BJP president.

Meanwhile, India continues to be the second worst hit nation in the word by the coronavirus pandemic after USA.

