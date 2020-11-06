Earthquake measuring 2.9 strikes

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a low-intensity earthquake has hit India. The earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter Scale has hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The tremors of earthquake were jolted Chamba on Friday at 6.25am. The epicentre of the earthquake was not yet known. There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 23, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 stroke Chamba. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district. On October 13, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Shimla . The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla. The depth of the moderate-intensity quake was 5 km.