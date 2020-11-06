Election Commission decided dates of Kerala Local Body Election. Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Local Body Election will begin on December 8. The election will be conducted in 3 phases in the context of Covid.

Phase I December 8 (Tuesday) – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. Idukki,

Phase II – December 10 (Thursday) – Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

Phase III – December 14 (Monday) – Malappuram. Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod

The counting of votes will take place on December 16. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Out of 1200 local bodies, 1199 will be elected. Elections will be held this year in 21,865 wards in 941 Grama Panchayats, 152 Block Panchayats, 14 District Panchayats, 86 Municipalities, and 6 Municipal Corporations. Bhaskaran said. The election was not held in Mattannur municipality. Activities will be in compliance with Covid standards. Masks, gloves, and sanitizer body spacing are mandatory. The governing bodies are expected to take office before December 31. The final voter list was published on October 1.