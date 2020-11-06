Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and Joe Biden’s victory in the US President election has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.99 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee then gained and touched 73.92, registering a rise of 44 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled at 74.36 against US dollar up by 40 paise on Thursday.

The Indian rupee is at 20.16 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies is up by 0.12% at 92.63.