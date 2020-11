“If you have strength then show it to China”; Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over Indian Army’s response to China’s aggression

New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti earlier sparked controversy by insulting Indian Tricolour flag. The BJP slammed Mufti for her seditious statement with Union Minister Jitendra Singh saying Kashmir’s so-called politicians are more dangerous than separatists. After insulting the Indian tricolour, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts on Indian Army’s response to China’s Galwan Valley intrusion saying “if you have strength show it to China”.

Talking to the media Mufti targeted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government saying they don’t have the courage to speak in front of China. “Beijing captured 1000 sq ft area of Indian land and killed 20 jawans, but they can’t even say a word against China. China is building infrastructure there. Construction of barracks is going on but no minister has the courage to speak against China,” she added. ‘China building infra but no minister has the courage to speak about it’ Mufti’s statement comes after she said that J&K should act as a bridge of peace between India, Pakistan and China. She said that J&K should act as a ‘bridge of peace’ between India and its neighbouring countries. She further said it was late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s dream of making J&K a bridge between New Delhi, Islamabad and Beijing which needs to be fulfilled. After her statement, three senior leaders from PDP resigned in protest against her controversial remark.