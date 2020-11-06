Indian Railway announces a new rule for ticket booking. Check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new rule for booking tickets. According to this new rule, a second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains. Due to the pandemic, the chart was being prepared two hours ahead of the train departure for the convenience of the passengers.
Here’s how you can book a ticket from IRCTC:
Step 1: Go on the official website at irctc.co.in/nget/train-search
Step 2: Put in details regarding your source and destination
Step 3: Select the class of coach. Pick the journey date
Step 4: Look for the ‘Find Trains’ option
Step 5: Select a train
Step 6: Click on ‘Availability and Fare’
Step 7: Now, berth fare, including the number of seats available on the desired date, will be displayed
Step 8: Click on ‘Book Now’ once you have finalized your train and seat
Step 9: Log in to your IRCTC account by using your credentials
Step 10: Fill in your details
Post Your Comments