Indian Railway announces a new rule for ticket booking. Check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new rule for booking tickets. According to this new rule, a second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains. Due to the pandemic, the chart was being prepared two hours ahead of the train departure for the convenience of the passengers.

Here’s how you can book a ticket from IRCTC:

Step 1: Go on the official website at irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

Step 2: Put in details regarding your source and destination

Step 3: Select the class of coach. Pick the journey date

Step 4: Look for the ‘Find Trains’ option

Step 5: Select a train

Step 6: Click on ‘Availability and Fare’

Step 7: Now, berth fare, including the number of seats available on the desired date, will be displayed

Step 8: Click on ‘Book Now’ once you have finalized your train and seat

Step 9: Log in to your IRCTC account by using your credentials

Step 10: Fill in your details