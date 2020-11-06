Juvenile arrested after homicide of Lincoln High Student…

A juvenile has been arrested in relation with a homicide in central Sioux Falls last weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens announced no information about the juvenile, including gender or age, will be released “because of the court’s direction.”

18 year old Venance Kitungano was a Lincoln High School student. Venance was shot and killed Saturday night outside the Red Sea Pub at Eighth Street and Indiana Avenue while be at a Halloween party. In reports, Kitungano had left the pub and was walking down the street when he was shot in the face.

According to the police records, further proceedings could be transferred to juvenile court on a judge’s ruling. If a 16 or 17 year old person has been accused of crimes like murder, rape, etc.. they automatically charged in adult court in South Dakota.