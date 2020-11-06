‘No firecrackers’: State government issues guidelines for Diwali celebrations

The state government has issued new guidelines for Diwali celebrations. The Maharashtra state government has issued the guidelines considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The state government has urged people to not crowd public places and to use masks, sanitizers and to not let children and senior citizens out of the house. The government urged the people to celebrate Diwali with simplicity at home. The government has also banned all public and cultural function during the Diwali.

Meanwhile, the State health minister Rajesh Tope has asked people not to burst firecrackers. He said that the air pollution caused by burning firecrackers may trouble the Covid-19 patients and recovered people.