‘No one can bypass an elected state government like this. They are threatening officers with raids ‘: Chief Minister

Chief Minister has accused that the BJP led union government is trying to destroy the federal structure of the country by using national agencies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused that the union government is trying to threaten officers with raids.

“State administrators are being disturbed through agencies. No one can bypass an elected state government like this. They are threatening officers with IT raids and vigilance. I urge all of you to not fear anything,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“They are saying that they will throw us away. Please maintain some decorum or else Bengal will not tolerate outsiders”, she added.

The central agencies, Income Tax and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raid at various parts of the state. CBI raided four places in Kolkata in a case relating to cow smuggling, the IT officers conducted raids in Asansol, Raniganj, Andal and Jamuria as a part of their investigation of a coal scam.