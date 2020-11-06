Partial road closure announced by RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a partial road closure. RTA announced that the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be partially closed for traffic.

The Al Shindagha Tunnel will be be closed for vehicles coming from Deira to Bur Dubai on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, November 6, the tunnel will be closed from 12:30 am to 10:30 am and on Saturday, November 7 from 12:30 am until 8 am.

RTA also announced that some bus routes will affected by this. The affected routes are X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23.

RTA has also advised drivers to expect delays on the Al Khawaneej Street intersection that connects with Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, from 2 am on Friday, November 6 until 6 am on Saturday, November 7.

The authorities have urged motorists to use alternative roads like the Ras Al Khor Road, Tripoli Street and Tunis Street during those hours.