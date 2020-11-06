Railway announces date of resuming suburban services

The suburban train services will be resumed soon. The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced this. The suburban train service in West Bengal will resume its services from November 11.

“Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Goyal tweeted.

210 local trains will be in service during office hours, both morning and evening, daily. The number of trains will be minimized during the rest of the day. The service had remained suspended since March when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services. The Railways is ready to start services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal and access control during peak hours,” South Eastern Railway said.