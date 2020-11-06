Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched in India; Read more for details….

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is launched in India for a price of about Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will come with retro classic styling and modern features.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will not only have a new name but a new engine and other additional features as well. It will be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform which will be employed for more upcoming RE models in the future. Several reports and online leaks have revealed that the Meteor will get three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a new BS6 350cc engine with slightly more power than the current BS6 346cc single-cylinder engine several models of Royal Enfield motorcycles use. The new engine, paired with a five-speed gearbox, will likely offer better refinement as well.

A test mule of Meteor 350 was spotted recently wearing a lot of accessories which point to the fact that Royal Enfield is expected to make a whole range of them available for the Meteor 350, such as a larger windscreen, better footpegs, engine guard, etc. The highlight in the additional features will be turn-by-turn navigation.