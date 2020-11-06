State government to ban online games played with money

The state government has decided to ban all online games played with money. Tamil Nadu government has decided this. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced this.

The Chief Minister informed that many persons had committed suicide by losing money due to these online games. A law will be drafted by the government in such a way that those who organise such online games and the participants will be considered as culprits and punished with a jail term.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government has received many complaints and representations for different quarters to ban online rummy, a popular online game played with money.