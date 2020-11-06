Use and sale of firecrackers during Diwali banned

Another state government has banned the use and sale of firecrackers in the state during Diwali. Karnataka state government has decided to ban firecrackers citing the Covid-19 situation. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced this on Friday.

“We discussed this and are taking the decision to ban fireworks this Diwali. It has been discussed and an order is being issued. This is because of COVID-19,” said Yediyurappa.

Earlier, Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi, Sikkim and West Bengal has issued similar orders banning the sale and use of firecrackers. Haryana has partially banned firecrackers. The Haryana state government has banned the possession and sale of imported fireworks illegal.