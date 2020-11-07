Atlanta rapper shot dead outside nightclub…

The 26 year old Rapper and 2 others were shot and killed outside a nightclub in Atlanta in a dispute that reportedly involved on-and-off-duty police.

The statement from police is “At this time, our investigators believe King Von was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, he was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle.”

An investigation into the incident is still on the move, and due to the complicity of the police officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved as well. On social media, fans and celebrities mourned King Von’s death. NBA star LeBron James sent his prayers to King Von’s family, while fellow Chicago artist Chance also blessed the deceased rapper and his family.